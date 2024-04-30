Ezekiel Elliott is coming back to Dallas, but Cowboys fans will probably see a different version of the former All-Pro running back this time around.

Elliott may only be 28 years old, but there's no denying he's well into the back nine of his NFL career. That's what can happen when you lead the league in rushing yards per game in each of your first three seasons while also leading the league in carries twice over that same span.

His time as a featured back is most likely over, but Elliott can still contribute in other ways. Actually, during his lone season with the Patriots, Elliott likely provided a glimpse into what his second stint with the Cowboys will look like. Elliott may not be LaDainian Tomlinson, but he's a versatile back in his own right, and that versatility will likely be how he makes his mark in Dallas in 2024.

Last year, while playing behind a mediocre offensive line in New England, Elliott at times made more of an impact as a receiver. He caught 51 passes despite only getting five starts. Elliott caught at least four passes in seven games.

Ironically, Elliott's best game as a Patriot was in the same stadium where he played one of his greatest -- and first -- games as a Cowboy. Against the Steelers last December, Elliott -- who scored three touchdowns and amassed 209 total yards in a Dallas win over Pittsburgh in 2016 -- gained 140 all-purpose yards that included seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in New England's 21-18 win.

Elliott also gained a hard-earned 68 yards on the ground that night while picking up several critical first downs.

"I'm glad I'm able to show you guys I've still got it," Elliott said afterward.

In the process, Elliott showed that he can still be an effective player at this stage of his career. That doesn't mean, though, that Elliott can't occasionally be leaned on to carry the workload on the ground.

Let's go back to New England's win in Pittsburgh last year. Elliott had 29 touches, with 22 carries. Sure, his yards-per-carry average (3.1) wasn't good, but anyone who watched that game knows that Elliott's impact went beyond numbers. The Patriots took control of the game early, largely because of Elliott, and were able to hold off the Steelers' late rally because of their ability to possess the ball.

Look for the Cowboys to use Elliott in a similar fashion, as a pass-catcher, a short-yardage specialist, a closer late in games with Dallas protecting a lead, and, if the situation calls for it, a bell cow, although those days are largely in the past.