Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still in search of his next city and has taken his method of selling himself to teams to Twitter. On Tuesday, Hopkins sent a message to whoever his future franchise is, promising an easy time to his next offensive teammates.

"Whoever's in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy," Hopkins tweeted

The Cardinals released Hopkins last month, and he is now a free agent and able to sign with any team immediately. Hopkins visited with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, but left both places without a deal.

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The 31-year-old has not posted much on social media about his journey to find his next spot. On May 31, he tweeted three monkey emojis, likely representing "hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil." His only other tweet this offseason was a thank you to the Cardinals, saying, "Thank you AZ ALWAYS LOVE!" along with four photos of his time in Arizona.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished 2022 with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Hopkins led the team in receiving yards, was tied for second in receiving touchdowns behind Zach Ertz, and was second in receptions behind Marquise Brown.