Derrick Henry listed as inactive by Titans for Week 16 home game against Saints
Tennessee's Pro Bowl running back is dealing with a hamstring injury that's more severe than expected
Derrick Henry, after being downgraded to questionable on Saturday, is inactive for the Titans' Week 16 matchup against the Saints. Henry, who was recently selected to his first career Pro Bowl, has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.
On Saturday, the Titans promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins up from the practice squad. A two-year veteran out of Colorado State, Dawkins has just two carries in two games this season. Dion Lewis, who was on the team's injury report throughout the week with an ankle injury, is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints. Lewis has 62 touches for 279 yards and one touchdown this season for the Titans, who need a win over New Orleans in order to keep pace with the Steelers in the battle for the final spot in the AFC playoffs.
The Titans' offense will definitely have its work cut out for them if Henry can't play on Sunday. The league's second-leading rusher with 1,329 yards entering Sunday's game, Henry's 271 carries this season is 233 more than the Titans' second leading rusher, Lewis, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill is third on the team with 37 carries. Tannehill is actually the Titans' second-leading rusher with 157 yards and four touchdowns.
With or without Henry, the Titans' offense will likely feature a steady diet of passes against a Saints defense that is 17th against the pass and fourth against the run. New Orleans is also just 20th in the league in touchdown passes allowed (24) entering Sunday's game. The Titans' top ranked red zone offense will undoubtedly take a blow if Henry -- who has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season -- can't play.
With Houston's road win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Titans can no longer win the AFC South and will need to outduel the Steelers for the final spot in the AFC playoffs. Tennessee will face the divisional champion Texans on the road in Week 17, while the Steelers will face the Jets in New York on Sunday before heading to Baltimore to face the AFC North division champion Ravens.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL cheat sheet, picks, odds, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Bell pays homage to time with Steelers
Bell will face his former team for the first time on Sunday
-
Week 16 NFL DFS picks, top DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 16 of the fantasy season
-
JuJu's status uncertain vs. Jets
Smith-Schuster has missed the Steelers' last four games with a knee injury
-
Expert picks for every Week 16 game
The NFL is back for Week 16, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Steelers at Jets: Live updates, more
The Steelers are trying to hang onto the sixth and final AFC playoff spot
-
Ravens at Browns: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson headlines this rivalry rematch
-
Dolphins vs. Bengals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Bengals football game