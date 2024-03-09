Derrick Henry may not have played his last down for the Titans after all. While the odds of them re-signing him are unlikely, Tennessee has not completely closed the door on the idea, according to ESPN.

At it currently stands, Henry is slated to join the list of notable running backs who will officially be free agents on Wednesday. Along with Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift and J.K Dobbins are currently expected to test the market when the new league year begins.

Henry has been putting in the work this offseason. He has been training with renowned trainer and former NBA player Melvin Sanders.

Henry, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Jan 4, is surely looking to prove that he is still an elite back. Last season, he led the NFL in carries for a fourth time over the past five years. Despite that heavy workload, Henry did not miss a game in 2023 and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 280 Yds 1167 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

It'll be interesting to see where Henry ends up next. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently named five teams that may best fits for Henry. The Cowboys, Ravens and Dolphins are three of the teams that made Benjamin's list.

Henry is in line to reach some pretty cool milestones in 2024. He's 10 touchdowns shy of 100 rushing touchdowns for his career. He's also 498 yards away from becoming only the 32nd player in league history to reach 10,000 career rushing yards.

If he is still unsigned after the first wave of free agency, it's certainly plausible the Titans would re-sign Henry, who is currently 507 yards behind the franchise's all-time rushing leader, Eddie George.