Devlin 'Duck' Hodges throws 79-yard touchdown pass three plays after replacing Mason Rudolph

It's Duck season in Pittsburgh, again.

Three plays after replacing Mason Rudolph, Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges connected with receiver James Washington on a 79-yard touchdown pass. The score gave the Steelers a 10-7 lead over the Bengals, who are trying to win their first game of the season.

Rudolph went 8-of-16 for 85 yards with an interception in a little over two quarters of work. Hodges, an undrafted rookie out of Samford, hasn't played since Week 5, when he helped lead the Steelers to a road victory over the Chargers.

The Steelers are trying to keep pace with the field in the AFC wild card race. Pittsburgh is 5-5 and is currently the eighth place team in the AFC standings.