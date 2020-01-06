Dez Bryant fires final shot at former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett: 'They just became real contenders'

There's no love lost between Dez Bryant and Jason Garrett, at least on one side of that once longstanding relationship. With the Dallas Cowboys opting to part ways with the latter after a drawn-out, week-long romantic hangover following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, the former wasn't exactly torn up over the news.

Bryant took to social media to make his feelings known, and he feels the Cowboys' decision to move on from his former coach is the best one they've made in ages.

"I don't have [any] sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job," the Pro Bowl wide receiver wrote. "The Cowboys just became real contenders."

That's a bold proclamation, yes, but many will view it as justifiable. After all, the Cowboys went into the 2019 season predicted to be Super Bowl contenders and got off to a blazing 3-0 start, but then suffered a disappointing 5-8 finish on their way out of the playoff picture. There are key pieces that must be added here and there -- namely on the defensive side of the ball -- but the overall talent on the roster isn't something most see as an issue, especially on offense, where they routinely led the league in yardage per game.

A leveled-up Dak Prescott combined with a breakout season from Michael Gallup and another 1,000-yard campaign by Amari Cooper to nearly turn the Cowboys into a pass-heavy team, if not for the continued dominance of Ezekiel Elliott, who again reminded the club it can't stack wins if he's not a key part of the game plan.

And that's been the rub for the Cowboys in recent years -- game plan and scheme -- the team seemingly unable to consistently get it right. While players are accountable for execution or lack thereof, one of Garrett's failings has been the installation of a scheme on either side of the ball that can contend for a Super Bowl. From the decision to bring in and ultimately hang onto a failing offensive coordinator in Scott Linehan -- which will long be viewed as one of the reasons he ultimately lost his job -- to clock management errors and odd situational decisions, the Cowboys have routinely cut themselves off at the knees in one way or another.

Despite Garrett's regular season success, he's been unable to make a playoff run in nearly a decade of trying, and owner Jerry Jones had no choice but to bow under the weight of the obvious. Bryant, who has fired numerous shots at his former coach following his split from the team, and is open to returning to the Cowboys in 2020, feels like moving on from Garrett is past due.

There aren't many who disagree with him.