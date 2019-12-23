Dez Bryant willing to reunite with Cowboys in 2020, if the team decides to offer him a deal

This would be rather romantic, in the football sense of the word, assuming the Dallas Cowboys feel the same way. Dez Bryant, who recently noted in November he'd begin taking calls from NFL teams with the goal of resuming his career, has yet to sign with anyone as the regular season nears its conclusion. Bryant has turned down offers in the past before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but suffered a torn Achilles before he could take the field for them.

Now fully recovered and conditioning for his return, he's softened his stance on the Cowboys, a team that unceremoniously sent him packing following the 2017 season. The divorce was a toxic one loaded with vitriol, and included Bryant labeling "Garrett Guys" as the reason he was let go. That was an obvious dig at head coach Jason Garrett, who sided with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan in the decision to oust Bryant, but with Linehan now long gone and Garrett likely being shown the door in the next few weeks, Bryant is eyeing a possible reunion with a team he never truly stopped loving.

It's that unwavering love Bryant has for the Cowboys that helps maintain an ongoing and close-knit relationship with owner Jerry Jones -- the two going as far as attending a Jay-Z and Beyonce concert together, as one example -- and has now led him to proclaim he'd accept an offer to rejoin the team if they gave him a call.

Not in 2019, though.

Instead, the franchise-leader in receiving touchdowns (73) would rather continue his conditioning and potentially suit up for the Cowboys again during the 2020 season, and it's no coincidence that would parallel with the absence of Garrett (and Linehan), whom he has plenty of disdain for, even in the more mature, forgiving space he mentally resides in now.

"Yep," he said when asked via Twitter if he'd be open to signing with the Cowboys for a second stint. "For next year [though]."

He's also willing to accept a new role. After years of being the team's dynamic No. 1 wideout, Bryant is content simply being an end zone target on a short field.

"Train real hard [to] be a deadly weapon in the red zone," he said.

If he doesn't get a call from Dallas, however, he also has a handful of other NFL clubs he'd like to hear from.

"If not, I'll try to see what's up with these teams [the Saints, Patriots, Ravens or Chiefs]."

Any of those teams would be an intriguing fit for Bryant, and the Saints aren't adverse to bringing him back. It'll be interesting to see if the Ravens take another crack at him though, considering he turned down an offer from them shortly after his release from the Cowboys. One thing's for certain, and that's the fact Bryant isn't done with the NFL; and despite having not played since the 2017 season, there's bound to be interest from a handful of teams now that he's fully healed from his torn Achilles.

For all of the flak Bryant took for his unbridled sideline passion, that very fire is now clearly lacking in Dallas.

Considering how dug-in team exec Stephen Jones has been in moving on from Bryant, though, it's unlikely the Cowboys will be in that offseason mix, but if they call, Bryant would not only pick up the phone -- he'd also pick up his pen and sign next to the "X".