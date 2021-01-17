The 2021 NFL Playoffs will continue on Sunday with two more Divisional Round games to conclude the weekend. At 3:05 p.m. ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns and then the New Orleans Saints are at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:40 p.m. ET to wrap up the action. And in addition to betting the spread, over-under or money line, there are also dozens of NFL player props available for each game.

Patrick Mahomes has become the gold standard of quarterbacking in the NFL and his over-under for total passing yards against the Browns is at 316.5 in the latest Divisional Round NFL prop odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Mahomes, however, has only thrown for more than 300 yards in one of his five career postseason starts. Can you trust him to get to 317 or more, or should you be backing the under in your Divisional Round NFL prop bets? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Sunday's games, you need to see the NFL Divisional Round prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model is projecting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to go well under 310.5 passing yards (-115), predicting that he falls more than 30 yards short on average. The six-time Super Bowl champion threw for 381 yards last week in his first postseason start in Tampa Bay as the Bucs defeated Washington 31-23.

It was Brady's fourth consecutive 300-yard passing game but Sunday's matchup against the Saints is far less favorable for Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady threw for 239 yards and threw two interceptions in a Week 1 loss to New Orleans and then followed that up by throwing for 209 yards and three interceptions in a 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 9. Brady was only sacked 21 times all season, but was sacked three times in each of those two games and the New Orleans defense makes under 310.5 look extremely alluring here.

The model is also high on Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to go over 67.5 rushing yards, giving him 93 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations. Despite having to go on injured reserve and missing four games with an MCL sprain, Chubb topped the 1,000-yard mark for a second consecutive season.

He topped 67.5 rushing yards in nine of the 13 games that he's played this season and he's got a solid matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City ranked 21st in the NFL in run defense this season and has allowed nine different running backs to rush for at least 68 yards against them this season. The Browns will want to try to keep Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off the field as much as possible, so Chubb should be an integral part of their gameplan in the early going.

