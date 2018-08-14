Dolphins cut Gabe Wright hours after he got in a fight with Kenyan Drake during practice

There was a fight at Miami Dolphins training camp on Monday. Well, four of them, really. But we're here to talk about one in particular.

This was a scuffle that broke out between sub-package defensive tackle Gabe Wright and starting running back Kenyan Drake, after Wright hit Drake "with an elbow or fist while Drake's back was turned during a pile up of offensive and defensive players," according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Later that day, the Dolphins cut Wright from the team.

The Dolphins had four skirmishes during Monday's practice, and none of them sat well with the coaching staff. It's possible that Wright was released to send a message to the locker room. Wright had spent some time working with the second-team defense the past two weeks. His dismissal leaves the Dolphins without one of its experienced players at a thin position.

Wright was a fourth-round pick by the Lions back in 2015, but he has bounced around the league during his three NFL seasons, seeing time with the Browns, the Eagles' practice squad, and then the Dolphins. He was a sparingly-used backup on the interior defensive line last year, and he's recorded just 11 tackles and two pass deflections across 13 games during his time in the league.

Players who make such minimal impact do not tend to last with their current team if they get in a fight with the starting running back, so perhaps it should not be much of a surprise that the Dolphins elected to cut ties with Wright so soon after his skirmish with Drake.