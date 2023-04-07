Darren Waller is getting a fresh start in 2023, landing with the Giants via trade this offseason after five years with the Raiders. But the Pro Bowl tight end initially thought he'd be changing teams a year ago. Addressing Waller's relocation on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week, agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that the Dolphins and Packers were close to landing the veteran in 2022.

"The Raiders were in negotiations to trade Darren last year," Rosenhaus said. "Darren was very nearly traded last offseason. I think the Packers and the Dolphins were very interested in Darren at that time. But the Raiders pulled back, I think, right before those deals could get done."

Rosenhaus did not begin representing Waller until last August, when the tight end changed agents in search of a new contract with the Raiders. Las Vegas later met Waller's demands, signing him to a three-year, $51 million extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position. But Rosenhaus "never thought the fit was great" between the two sides.

"I never thought the relationship was great," he added. "So Darren was open to the trade, (and) he loved the idea of going to play with Daniel Jones, who is an up-and-coming quarterback."

Waller figures to be one of the Giants' top pass targets in 2023. He's missed 13 games the last two seasons due to injury, but when healthy, he's been one of the most productive players at his spot, twice topping 1,000 receiving yards with the Raiders.