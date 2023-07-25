Dalvin Cook and the Dolphins have not been shy about expressing mutual interest since the former Vikings star became a free agent. Now one of Miami's current running backs is all but inviting the Pro Bowler to town, with Raheem Mostert telling reporters Tuesday that Cook's potential addition would be a good "bonus" for the team's existing backfield.

"I mean, I was in San Francisco and we brought in Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida, just to name a few guys," Mostert said, as documented by Pro Football Network. "They're all starters, they're all elite guys, and they've made unbelievable plays in their careers. Just to add someone like Dalvin would be good in the backfield.

"(At) the end of the day, it's more so about what's on the team right now," Mostert continued. (But) it'll always be a bonus to add a running back in. We all learn and piggyback off each other. I mean, you see what happened last year when we added Jeff Wilson to the mix. ... It's more of a running back group rather than going against each other, because we're all on the same team. That's the approach that you have to have to be a professional about it, when you're bringing in somebody."

Mostert, who led the Dolphins with 891 rushing yards in 2022, re-signed with Miami on a two-year, $5.6 million contract this offseason. Wilson, who was acquired via trade from the 49ers in November, also re-signed on a two-year deal of his own. Even after spending a third-round pick on additional RB depth in Texas A&M product Devon Achane, however, the Dolphins have been linked to Cook.

The ex-Vikings standout, who's had four straight 1,100-yard rushing seasons, is originally from Miami and reportedly already has a contract offer from the Dolphins. He's also teased interest from the AFC East rival Jets and Patriots.