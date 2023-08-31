On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced that running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was placed on injured reserve (IR). Wilson did not play all preseason while dealing with multiple injuries.

Being placed on IR means Wilson will miss at least four games.

Miami's first four games are against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills. There is no guarantee that he will be back after the four games, but that is the minimum that he must sit out.

The Dolphins backfield was already thin and with Wilson on IR it only means more spots to fill for the offense.

Miami will have to rely on Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane and Salvon Ahmed for their rushing yards. Achane is dealing with an injury as well, but head coach Mike McDaniel Check says the rookies return is "sooner rather than later."

McDaniel said Achane's return is "sooner rather than later" and he expects the rookie RB to be able to do prep work next week before Chargers opener, though he stopped short of saying Achane would be available for the opener. Ahmed will practice Thursday or Monday, McDaniel said.

Last season Wilson played in eight games for the Dolphins, recording 392 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 13 receptions for 94 yards and one receiving touchdown.