"Black Friday" couldn't have been bleaker for the New York Jets as they are being run off their own field by the high-flying Miami Dolphins. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Raheem Mostert ran in a 13-yard touchdown to put Miami up by three scores. Then, things got interesting.

On the ensuing extra point, tempers flared between the two rivals. Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson, one of the players involved in the middle of the action, ended up getting ejected after things finally calmed down.

Check out what happened here:

Jackson wasn't the only player ejected in the melee as defensive end Micheal Clemons made incidental contact with an official -- and actually drew blood.

The Jets' season is quickly slipping. Robert Saleh benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle in hopes it would spark the offense, but the offensive attack looked as anemic as it ever had on Friday. Naturally, frustrations boiled over in the blowout.