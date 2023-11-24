"Black Friday" couldn't have been bleaker for the New York Jets as they are being run off their own field by the high-flying Miami Dolphins. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Raheem Mostert ran in a 13-yard touchdown to put Miami up by three scores. Then, things got interesting.
On the ensuing extra point, tempers flared between the two rivals. Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson, one of the players involved in the middle of the action, ended up getting ejected after things finally calmed down.
Check out what happened here:
🚨FIGHT ALERT🚨#JETS AND #DOLPHINS SWINGING HANDS ON THE FIELD GOAL— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/bi3I4Zg6BI
Jackson wasn't the only player ejected in the melee as defensive end Micheal Clemons made incidental contact with an official -- and actually drew blood.
Clemons ejected now? #JETS pic.twitter.com/SflQpAJol5— 🗽NYJETS🗽TWEETZ🗽 (@NYJETSTWEETZ) November 24, 2023
ref spitting out blood after the skirmish pic.twitter.com/emOHYsUaCW— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2023
The Jets' season is quickly slipping. Robert Saleh benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle in hopes it would spark the offense, but the offensive attack looked as anemic as it ever had on Friday. Naturally, frustrations boiled over in the blowout.