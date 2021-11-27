The Miami Dolphins will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Carolina is 5-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. Miami has won three consecutive games. Carolina has lost two of its last three games.

Miami has won four of the six all-time meetings between the teams. Carolina is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 42.

Dolphins vs. Panthers spread: Panthers -2.5

Dolphins vs. Panthers over-under: 42 points

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Miami beat the New York Jets last Sunday, 24-17. Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 33 attempts (career high 81.8 completion percentage) for 273 yards and two TDs. He threw a 65-yard TD pass to Mack Hollins. Jaylen Waddle had eight catches for 65 yards and his first career rushing TD.

Myles Gaskin rushed for a season-high 89 yards and had his fourth TD catch of the season last week. He has scored in two of his past three games. Brandon Jones had six tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina lost to the Washington Football Team, 27-21. It was Cam Newton's ninth straight loss as a Panthers starter dating back to the 2018 season. He completed 21 of 27 attempts for 189 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs and he had 46 rushing yards and a rushing TD. The Panthers have lost four consecutive home games.

Christian McCaffrey had seven catches, 119 scrimmage yards (60 receiving), and his 17th career TD catch last week, He has 100-plus scrimmage yards in five of six games this season. Haason Reddick leads the NFC with 10.5 sacks and has four sacks in five road games this season.

