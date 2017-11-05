Duane Brown's trade to Seahawks drove up market for left tackles at deadline
The cost of the Brown deal made it prohibitive for Eagles to trade for a tackle
The Eagles were among the most active teams in the NFL at the trade deadline, landing running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins but exploring a handful of other potential trades including discussions with the Bills about starting left tackle Cordy Glenn, league sources said. However, in the aftermath of Seattle's blockbuster deal for tackle Duane Brown, the cost of acquiring Glenn became even more prohibitive.
The Bills were not shopping Glenn but were, as we first reported last month, open to dealing him in a potential playoff run if the return was significant enough. They were willing to listen and engage with teams -- Seattle was the first to call early in the season -- but once the Seahawks traded three picks for Brown, it became even more expensive to pry Glenn away. The Eagles did exchange some ideas with the Bills but it became clear it wasn't going to be a fit and the Eagles moved on to other options, though there were few left tackles in play.
The Eagles discussed other players with the Dolphins, who were open to making significant changes to their under-performing offense, including receiver Jarvis Landry, and ended up dealing a fourth-round pick for Ajayi, who is under team control through the 2018 season. The Eagles and Colts also had discussions about several players -- Indianapolis was open to moving players like TY Hilton, Frank Gore and Vontae Davis at the right price -- but could not find a match, with the Colts seeking high draft picks for such players.
