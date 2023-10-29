A.J. Brown stands alone in NFL history. With his 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 38-31 Week 8 win against the Commanders, the Eagles wide receiver surpassed Lions great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the most consecutive 125-yard receiving games in league history.

This performance against Washington gives Brown six straight games with at least 125 yards receiving, which breaks the record co-held by Johnson (2012) and former Lions receiver Pat Studstill (1966). During that 2012 season, Johnson led the NFL with 122 receptions and an NFL-record 1,964 yards receiving. Coming into Week 8, Brown had 809 receiving yards on the season.

Brown made the record-setting catch at the 11:35 mark of the fourth quarter of their eventual 38-31 win off a 16-yard throw from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown finished the game catching all eight of his targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's a look at the receiver's record-setting run into the NFL history books.

Game (Week) Receiving yards Eagles W/L at Buccaneers (Week 3) 131 W vs. Commanders (Week 4) 175 W at Rams (Week 5) 127 W at Jets (Week 6) 131 L vs. Dolphins (Week 7) 137 W at Commanders (Week 8) 130 W

This remarkable run by Brown comes off one of his least productive games since joining the Eagles where he caught four passes for just 29 yards in the Eagles Week 2 win over Minnesota.