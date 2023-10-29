a-j-brown-philadelphia-eagles-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

A.J. Brown stands alone in NFL history. With his 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 38-31 Week 8 win against the Commanders, the Eagles wide receiver surpassed Lions great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the most consecutive 125-yard receiving games in league history. 

This performance against Washington gives Brown six straight games with at least 125 yards receiving, which breaks the record co-held by Johnson (2012) and former Lions receiver Pat Studstill (1966). During that 2012 season, Johnson led the NFL with 122 receptions and an NFL-record 1,964 yards receiving. Coming into Week 8, Brown had 809 receiving yards on the season. 

Brown made the record-setting catch at the 11:35 mark of the fourth quarter of their eventual 38-31 win off a 16-yard throw from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown finished the game catching all eight of his targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns. 

Here's a look at the receiver's record-setting run into the NFL history books.

Game (Week)Receiving yardsEagles W/L

at Buccaneers (Week 3)

131

W

vs. Commanders (Week 4)

175

W

at Rams (Week 5)

127

W

at Jets (Week 6)

131

L

vs. Dolphins (Week 7)

137

W

at Commanders (Week 8)130W

This remarkable run by Brown comes off one of his least productive games since joining the Eagles where he caught four passes for just 29 yards in the Eagles Week 2 win over Minnesota.