PHILADELPHIA -- After six training camp practices, the Philadelphia Eagles decided they needed to add depth at linebacker. Howie Roseman doubled down at the position, signing veteran linebackers Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack to one-year deals, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles waived 2020 third-round pick Davion Taylor and waived injured wide receiver Charleston Rambo. They also signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews to a one-year deal.

Jack, a veteran of seven seasons, spent the 2022 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with 104 tackles, three passes defensed, and no sacks in starting 13 games. He has four 100-plus tackle campaigns in the last five seasons, having experience as a middle linebacker and at the off-ball linebacker.

Cunningham also adds significant depth for the Eagles at off-ball linebacker and adds six years of experience to the group. Playing in just six games last season, Cunningham had 24 tackles and a pass defensed in six starts for the Tennessee Titans. He had three consecutive 100-tackle seasons from 2018 through 2020 with the Houston Texans, leading the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020. Injuries have limited Cunningham to just 20 of a possible 34 games over the past two seasons.

The Eagles needed depth at linebacker prior to the signings, but Jack and Cunningham add to the competition for starting at the off-ball linebacker spot next to Nakobe Dean. Early in training camp, Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow were competing for first-team reps there with Shaun Bradley and Taylor competing for backup spots.

Elliss has been one of the breakout stars of training camp thus far, which makes the linebacker competition more intriguing. Regardless, the Eagles made a significant overhaul at linebacker with these roster moves -- the biggest question mark on their defense entering the season.