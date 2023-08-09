Fresh off a Super Bowl bid, the Eagles rebuilt their running back room for 2023, making former Lions starter D'Andre Swift one of their most notable acquisitions. But for Swift, a Philadelphia native, the team-up is the realization of a years-long dream.

"It's crazy," the veteran recently told CBS Sports. "Even waking up today, just thinking about (how) I'm a Philadelphia Eagle, it's a blessing to be here."

Swift, 24, is one of the faces of Pepsi's new Zero Sugar campaign, in part because he's one of the first players in modern NFL history to adopt jersey No. 0. But the former Georgia standout also attributes the new number to his homecoming.

"Originally, it was just the best number available," he said. "But it kind of made more sense, being from Philly, having a fresh start, having an opportunity to be the first person to wear No. 0, it was kinda cool how it all came together. It's a fresh start."

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift has been productive when healthy, topping 800 scrimmage yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. Injuries cost him 11 combined games in Detroit, however, and the Lions' first-round pick of Jahmyr Gibbs this spring made him expendable.

When Swift was dealt to the Eagles in a later swap of picks, it was cause for celebration at home. His father, Darren, who runs a bodybuilding gym in Philly, rushed to order new jerseys with the family name.

"I think he got almost every color," Swift said with a laugh.

It was a dramatic day for Swift, too, who five years earlier had watched the Eagles win Super Bowl LII as a fan.

"I was in my dorm room at the University of Georgia," he said. "I remember it like it was yesterday. ... I remember when they won, we ran out into the complex and was just screaming like we were in the parade back home."

Now, Swift is in town to help the Eagles hoist another Lombardi Trophy. Since falling to the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII shootout, quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co. have been clear that a repeat title bid is the standard. It's too early for predictions -- or arrogance -- but "knowing this team's history," Swift said, "everybody comes into the building (and) you can tell it's all the same mentality."

It starts with Hurts, who figures to remain part of the ground game that'll now feature the ex-Lions back.

"He's always business, 24/7, that's what I love about him the most," Swift said. "He's the type of guy you wanna play with."

And as for Swift's own role in his anticipated Eagles debut? It's not a given he'll be the official starter on a week-to-week basis. Former Seahawks standout Rashaad Penny is also onboard alongside returning change-of-pace reserves Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Coach Nick Sirianni could very well feature different names throughout the season. But Swift has been a primary pass target out of the backfield in camp, and he believes a new career high in catches is within reach.

"That'll be a goal of mine," he said. "That'd be something cool to do."

A cherry on top, perhaps, for a long-awaited return home.