Eagles' Doug Pederson wants Carson Wentz to 'learn from Tom Brady' about longevity
Wentz is coming off a season wrecked by a torn ACL
The Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but they did it without Carson Wentz, who also fell short of upending Brady in the regular-season MVP race due to a torn ACL he suffered in December. Now, Wentz isn't just facing questions about his ability to make it back onto the field by Week 1 of the 2018 season, he's also facing questions regarding the sustainability of his aggressive playing style.
At the NFL annual meetings on Tuesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that he's planning on talking to his quarterback about his playing style, according to ESPN's Tim McManus. Pederson then gave a preview of what he'll say to Wentz.
"Yeah, I'm gonna sit down and talk to him," Pederson said, via ESPN. "Longevity's everything in this business. Learn from the best. Learn from Tom Brady, who got hurt early in his career. And learn from guys that have done that and yet still went on to have great careers and long careers."
Brady tore his ACL in the first game of the 2008 season and missed the entire year, but since then, he hasn't been absent for a game due to injury reasons, though he did miss four games in 2016 because of a suspension. As we all know by now, Brady has adopted a strict diet and training regiment in recent years, which he's turned into a marketable lifestyle.
"Learn from Tom Brady" is almost always sound advice -- after all, he just won MVP at the age of 40 -- but the only problem is that Brady and Wentz have two completely different skill sets. Does Brady protect himself better than Wentz? Of course he does. But that's partly because Brady can't run and scramble the way Wentz can.
Here's Wentz on the move:
And here's Brady:
So much of Wentz's game is built around his athleticism, whether that's taking off and running or throwing on the move.
Then again, his aggressive mindset is what led to the season-ending injury.
So, it'll be a difficult balance for Wentz and the Eagles to strike. Sure, they want him to avoid taking unnecessary shots, but they also want him to keep working his magic outside of the pocket. They need to limit his injury risks, but at the same time, take advantage of his athleticism. It won't be easy.
For now, the Eagles just need to worry about getting Wentz back by the start of the regular season. Wentz is throwing passes at the Eagles' facility, but isn't expected to be present for team activities this spring. He's targeting a return in Week 1, but the Eagles could decide to be overly cautious with him given that Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to a win in the Super Bowl, is still on the roster as Wentz's back up.
