Eagles confirm Carson Wentz has torn ACL, his 2017 season is over

It's official: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn ACL and he'll miss the rest of the season, coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday morning. Wentz suffered the injury to his left knee during Sunday's game against the Rams while diving for the end zone:

Wentz heading to locker room.

please let this guy be OK pic.twitter.com/HISKDF7tNv — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) December 10, 2017

The play was called back but Wentz remained in the game and threw a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery though he was understandably tentative:

And here's Wentz, hours later, in obvious discomfort as he deboarded the team plane:

Video of #Eagles QB Carson Wentz struggling coming off the team plane early this morning. We'll find out the severity of the knee injury later today. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kCbOe1mvzi — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 11, 2017

It was around this time that Wentz also posted this message to Twitter:

NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men.



And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

The bad news, obviously, is that the Eagles lose their franchise quarterback and a legit NFL MVP candidate. The good news is that Wentz will be replaced by Nick Foles, who has started 36 career games -- 11 for the Rams in 2015 and 24 for the Eagles from 2012-14. In 2013, Foles started 10 times, led Philadelphia to a 8-2 record, and had 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Pederson was asked Monday about who will back up Foles. CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin lists five candidates -- including Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III (though, sadly, no Tim Tebow) -- but it sounds like the Eagles aren't looking to sign anyone and instead will stick with Nate Sudfeld, who has previously been a third-teamer.

"Nate's done a really good job," Pederson said. "That's part of the reason why we brought him up earlier in the year. We feel real comfortable with him. I've been there as that third quarterback being brought up and now the No. 2. Not only are we getting Nick ready, but Nate has to be prepared to come in and play. A lot of confidence in him."

Sudfeld, originally a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Redskins, has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season. He was signed by the Eagles in September and promoted from the practice squad last month.

The Eagles (11-2) have already clinched the division title and a playoff berth, but their path to a first-round bye and homefield advantage just got tougher.