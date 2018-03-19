LOOK: Carson Wentz is back to throwing passes at the Eagles' practice facility

Some believe Carson Wentz will be ready for the Philadelphia Eagles' first game of 2018. Others think Wentz is dealing with an "RG3 equivalent" of a knee injury and won't be ready to return until mid-September.

And then there's Wentz himself, who has maintained all along that he expects to reprise his starting role in Week 1.

Regardless of who is proven correct about Wentz's recovery from a late-season ACL tear, the 2017 MVP candidate isn't shying away from sharing his progress. The Pro Bowler posted on Instagram this week video of himself throwing inside the Eagles' practice facilities.

Wentz can be seen wearing a brace on his left knee in the video, and there has been speculation that he could even be brace-dependent for the rest of his NFL career. But any signs of movement, let alone throwing, are also surefire signals of hope not only for No. 11 but for the countless Eagles fans anticipating his return for a season in which Philly will be defending its first Super Bowl title.

This isn't the first time Wentz has been spotted in action since his injury, either. A workout video posted by Eagles left tackle Jason Peters in early March included a glimpse at the quarterback lifting weights at the team's NovaCare Complex, and the third-year signal-caller could be seen throwing passes during the pregame warm-ups before Super Bowl LII a month earlier.