Tom Brady's first book, 'The TB12 Method,' will help you obtain peak performance

At age 40, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady seems like he's been around the league forever. The Patriots' dynasty is a staple of the 2000s, and love or hate him, Brady is right up with Bill Belichick as the biggest focal point of that success. Brady is now set to release a book, "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," that will highlight how readers can push their bodies to its peak -- and do so over an extended period of time.

The book, which is available for pre-order now, is being called an "athlete's bible," and it will complement Brady's TB12 protein bars and protein powder. Brady's regimen is already known by some. The extraordinarily strict diet has already been in the news in the past. However, it's more than eating well and working out. The book will include drills, photos, case studies and experiences from Brady himself in order to illustrate how men and women alike can stay healthy long past what people normally consider "their prime."

Just how influential is Brady? He's got teammate Rob Gronkowski on his diet plan. Brady isn't known to drink, but Gronk still can under stringent conditions. Who knows, maybe Brady is cooking Belichick's meals, too?! They probably hang out during the offseason to laugh at the media while eating incredibly healthy.

Brady has released a "not-a-cookbook" in the past that sold for over $200. It was filled with recipes that were allowed under his diet and became newsworthy due to how insanely restrictive it seemed diet-wise. However, for an athlete to be playing at the level Brady is so far into his career, it certainly doesn't seem to be a joke to him.

As for results, Brady is pretty straightforward about why he believes it works.

"If you want a great case study about how the TB12 Method can transform an athlete -- or anybody for that matter -- it's standing right in front of you," he's said.

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of the book, also believes in not only the results but also the longevity of the program itself.

"We expect this book to become an essential source for the way athletes of all ages live and train, whether they are in high school or in retirement," said Jonathan Karp, Simon & Schuster's president. "The fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time gives him the authority to write this book -- but the fact that the principles that he's espousing go well beyond sports is one of the reasons readers are going to pay close attention to his message."

In addition to his five Super Bowl rings, Brady has the individual accolades to go along with them. He's a four-time Super Bowl MVP and 12-time Pro Bowler, and he's fourth all-time in both career passing yards and touchdowns. All of this coming from a sixth-round draft pick that initially got his shot because starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe got injured.

Now a larger-than-life personality, Brady's legacy is cemented as one of the greatest -- if not the greatest -- quarterbacks of all-time. He is one of the few constants on a dynasty, and that alone deserves recognition.

Plus, as great wordsmith Jon Gruden often says: Brady's pliability is nearly unmatched. Even if he is in the twilight of his career, which is no guarantee, his seems to be as healthy as ever. In a league with the reputation that the NFL has, "The TB12 Method" seeks to illustrate that his success and sustainability is no accident.