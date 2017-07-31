Rob Gronkowski is trying Tom Brady's diet plan, but skipping one key part

Tom Brady's diet might not be glamorous, but it's slowly winning over some New England Patriots teammates.

For example, take Rob Gronkowski. After watching the 39-year-old Brady play through the entire 2016 season without missing a game to injury -- Gronk missed eight games -- Gronkowski decided that he wanted to emulate Brady's lifestyle, so he could be as healthy as possible.

"Just looking at Tom, seeing what he does every day, what he eats, talking to him, personally one-on-one, just learning about the body with him, just seeing how flexible he is, how pliable he is, how loose he is all the time, every day and ready to go," Gronkowski said in a recent interview with the Boston Herald. "I just felt like it was the time in my career where I needed to devote myself at all levels,"

So what does that mean?

It means that Gronk has spent the past three months working with Brady's body coach (Alex Guerrero) and eating the same type of food that Brady eats.

Since Gronk's career started in 2010, Brady has missed zero games due to injury while Gronkowski has missed 24 out of 112 regular-season games. For Gronk, the hope is that by implementing Brady's way of life into his life, there will be less injuries down the road.

"I just felt like I had to add on to what I was doing. Find a way that my body will respond so I can perform every day. Be in prevention mode for injuries happening," Gronkowski said. "I definitely feel like a brand new guy just being able to do exercises here [at the TB12 center]."

Since most of Brady's meals are plant-based, it means that Gronk has had to mostly give up on meat, which seems to be working out for him so far, thanks in large part to Brady's cooking skills.

"Tom's my chef. I told him I'm only eating them if you have them ready for me," Gronkowski said. "And he said, 'Deal.'"

Brady might not be much of a cook, but we do know that he can make a mean beluga lentil taco, so I'm guessing that's what he eats with Gronk every night.

We broke out the latest TB12 Performance Meal last night. Beluga Lentil Tacos...So good!! Link in bio A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Although it seems that Gronk has been willing to mostly give up meat, there's one thing he hasn't necessarily been willing to give up: Alcohol.

Unlike Brady, who isn't really known to ever drink, Gronk still has the occasional adult beverage. Under Guerrero's watch, Gronk is allowed to drink alcohol, there's just one catch: He has to clean out his body afterward.

For every one drink of alcohol, Gronk is expected to drink three glasses of water to offset the damage he's doing to his body. The three glasses of water rule also applies if Gronk were to drink coffee.

So far, Guerrero has been impressed with his new client. "Rob has been really committed," Guerrero told the Herald. "He's done a great job. The foundation has been set. Certainly, we're not done."

If you want to eat like Brady, all you need to do is shell out $78 a week and join his at-home food delivery service. If $78 is too steep of a price for you, then you can buy something cheaper: Brady also sells a $50 bag of nuts.

I'm not sure if $50 is a good price for nuts, but it must be, because those things always seem to sell out just seconds after they get more stock.

Finally, if you're looking to embrace the entire Brady diet and you have $200 to spare, you can buy his cookbook, which isn't actually a cookbook, because it's a "Nutrition manual," according to Brady. If you follow Brady's diet plan, there's no guarantee that you'll also marry a supermodel and win five Super Bowls, but it seems like it could be worth a try.