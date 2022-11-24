Just days after Nick Sirianni unveiled his feelings about the Indianapolis Colts firing Frank Reich, the Philadelphia Eagles head coach decided to hire a former colleague. The Eagles hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant this week, working with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to prepare how opposing offenses would attack the Eagles defense, per ESPN.

Brady spent five seasons with the Colts, two as offensive coordinator, as he was the successor to Sirianni. He originally joined the Colts in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach prior to the 2019 season. Once Sirianni left for Philadelphia, Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator before being fired earlier this month.

The Colts fired Reich weeks later, getting some emotion from Sirianni after Philadelphia defeated Indianapolis Sunday.

"I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich. I really do," Sirianni said after Sunday's win. "He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping that he and I would be able to coach against each other this game. He is one of my biggest mentors.

"You don't want to know what I think of if he should be here or not, but you guys can probably imagine what I really think."

Sirianni and Brady are reunited in Philadelphia because of Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when the franchise won Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season. Reich left for Indianapolis after the season to take their head-coaching position, as he finished 40-33-1 in his five seasons in Indianapolis.