Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is having himself quite the offseason.

Just a few weeks ago, Hurts signed a massive, five-year, $255 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history by average annual value. This week, Hurts walked the stage after graduating from Oklahoma University with a master's degree in Human Relations.

Here's a video of Hurts receiving his diploma, courtesy of Oklahoma Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. David Surratt.

Of course, all of this comes on the back of Hurts putting together the most impressive season of his young NFL career, emerging as an inner-circle MVP candidate and leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where he had one of his best games of the season despite his team ultimately falling short and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Master's in tow, Hurts is expected to lead what should again be one of the NFL's premier contenders when the 2023 season rolls around. Hurts will be working with a new offensive coordinator after Shane Steichen took the job as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, but Steichen's successor is Brian Johnson, who was previously the quarterbacks coach and helped shepherd Hurts' development.

Perhaps the Human Relations degree will help Hurts maintain and grow his relationship with Johnson, as well as his teammates, over the next few years. Or perhaps he's looking into the future at a post-football career. Either way, it's quite an accomplishment, and another milestone in Hurts' year full of them.