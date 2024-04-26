Two AFC contenders made a surprising trade at the end of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Buffalo Bills allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to No. 28 overall. With that pick, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions selected who they hope is their next Tyreek Hill: Xavier Worthy out of Texas.

Worthy famously broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine, clocking in at 4.21 seconds. While he's thin, Worthy is a burner and a weapon Andy Reid can have fun with. Worthy was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 player who also led the conference in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Here's what the Chiefs are getting in Worthy, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A

"He can flat out fly. He has had some issues with drops, but for a team that once had Tyreek Hill it makes a ton of sense to get this type of speed. How much will Patrick Mahomes loves this guy?" -- Pete Prisco

Fantasy football outlook

Dynasty spin

Xavier Worthy NFL Draft prospect profile

Position: No. 7 WR | Overall: No. 31 | Rating: 88.20 (High-level starter)

Scouting report

Xavier Worthy is a thin-framed wide receiver who shows great quickness to set up route breaks and sinks his hips to flatten his routes. He lacks the mass to make much of an impact as a blocker and could struggle getting off jams at the next level. Worthy has great top-end speed to separate on vertical routes.

Accolades

2-time first-team All-Big 12 (2021, 2023)

Career: Led Big 12 in rec yards (2,755) and rec TD (26)

Strengths

Great top-end speed

Shows urgency at the route stem to get out of his breaks

Shows hands late as to not tip off the defender

Sinks his hips into breaks and flattens routes

Weaknesses

Thin frame

Lacks of mass makes it difficult to get off jams at the line of scrimmage

Offers little as a blocker

NFL combine results