The Philadelphia Eagles have already undergone significant changes on the offensive line over the last few months due to the season-ending injury of starting tackle Andre Dillard and starting guard Brandon Brooks landing on the PUP list after tearing his Achilles. Jason Peters moved back to left tackle after initially returning as a right guard to replace Brooks and Matt Pryor is the leader in the clubhouse to become the right guard until Brooks returns. Two-fifths of the offensive line will look different for the Eagles season opener against Washington than initially projected in July. Prior to Friday's practice, the Eagles were close to facing Washington's dangerous front seven with three different offensive lineman, but then Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson practiced Friday for the Eagles, a good sign he will play Sunday against Washington.

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, Johnson had surgery on his ankle in August, which explained his absence from training camp. Johnson missed the past two weeks of practice after a "clean up" of his ankle, which was done in time to get him ready for the season opener. Johnson was a limited participant in practice Thursday as he prepared to start Week 1. His official injury designation won't be released until later Friday, but it's a good sign the Eagles' right tackle was out on the practice field two days before the game.

If Johnson doesn't suit up for Week 1, 2020 fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll is in line to start at right tackle. Driscoll had an impressive camp on the right side of the offensive line, earning the coveted spot as the sixth lineman on the Eagles' roster.

Johnson isn't the only Eagles starter on offense whose status is in question for Sunday. Miles Sanders (hamstring) also practiced Friday and Jalen Reagor (shoulder) was also in full pads during the week. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said both Johnson and Sanders doing "extremely well." As for Reagor, he was a full participant in practice Thursday. The Eagles' first-round pick could make his rookie debut Sunday.

"We wanted to see where he's at," Pederson said. "He's feeling good. We'll get through these next couple days. I expect some good things. He's felt good. We'll see where he's at in the next 48 hours."