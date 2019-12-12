Eagles promote wide receiver Robert Davis to the active roster, place Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting some immediate help at wide receiver, as they announced on Thursday that Robert Davis has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Davis is the cousin of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis, and was signed to the Eagles' practice squad in October. He began his career with the Washington Redskins, who drafted in him the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Georgia State star, who ran a 4.44-second 40-yard-dash time at the NFL Combine, spent his rookie season on the practice squad, and missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a serious leg injury.

Despite his early-career struggles, the 24-year-old has found a way to stand out when given time on the field. This preseason, he caught three passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Redskins. In three regular-season games, Davis caught one pass for 11 yards.

Davis will have an opportunity to come in and make an immediate impact, as Nelson Agholor, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are the only other three wideouts on roster. Alshon Jeffery suffered a season-ending foot injury on Monday night, and Agholor has missed two out of the last three games due to injury.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles placed Jeffery on injured reserve. The Eagles are still gathering information on the exact injury he suffered against the New York Giants, but regardless, he will not play again this season.

The Eagles remain in the thick of the playoff race, and travel to Washington to take on the divisional rival Redskins this Sunday. Davis gets a chance to come in and immediately compete against his former team.