Eagles reportedly interested in former Steelers star Hines Ward for wide receivers coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have had four wide receivers coaches over the last four years, but based on who they're interested in to fill the latest opening at the position, they appear to be in good shape.

Per Paul Domowitch of Inquirer.com, the Eagles are interested in former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and veteran NFL wide receiver Bobby Engram for their wide receiver coach position. Both players are worthy candidates, but Ward is the notable name based on his NFL pedigree.

A third round pick out of the University of Georgia in 1998, Ward retired following the 2011 season as the Steelers all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and touchdowns (85). His 1,181 career postseason receiving yards are the seventh most in NFL history. He took home MVP honors in Super Bowl XL after catching five passes for 123 yards and a score in Pittsburgh's 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Ward had six 1,000-yard seasons and was 18th in receiving yards, eighth in receptions, and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns when he retired.

Ward served as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets this past season after serving as a coaching intern during the summer. He previously served as a coaching intern for the Steelers in 2017, where his impact helped Juju Smith-Schuster catch 58 passes for 917 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season while becoming the youngest player in league history to reach 1,000 all-purpose yards.

The Eagles are also interested in Engram for the job. Engram served as the wide receivers coach for the Steelers in 2012 and 2013 and the Ravens from 2014 to 2018. A second-round pick out of Penn State in 1996, Engram finished his 14-year career (Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs) with 650 catches for 7,751 yards and 35 touchdowns. His best season game in 2007 with the Seahawks, which he had 94 catches for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns at the age of 34.

Ward or Engram would be instant upgrades for the Eagles at wide receiver coach, based on their NFL pedigree and experience. The Eagles fired Carson Walch after not having a 500-yard wide receiver in 2019 and finishing 30th in the NFL with 10.4 yards per catch.