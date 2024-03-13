NFL free agency is a lucrative time for many players -- kickers included. Hours before the official start of the 2024 league year, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing Jake Elliott to a four-year extension, the team announced. Though Elliott was not scheduled to hit free agency until 2025, his new deal makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, according to ESPN.

Elliott's deal is for $24 million, per ESPN, or $6 million per year -- tied with Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker for the largest kicker contract in the league. The extension also marks Elliott's fourth contract with the Eagles, who previously inked a five-year extension in 2019. He's now tied to Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

The 29-year-old Elliott is coming off a career year in which he made 30 of 32 (93.8%) field-goal tries, accounting for 135 total points. Through seven seasons, he ranks first in Eagles history in career field-goal conversion rate (86.2%) among kickers with at least 20 attempts, and second behind David Akers in career field goals made (168).

Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, Elliott joined the Eagles just ahead of his rookie season, signed off the practice squad. That year he converted 26 of 31 field goals, including a franchise-record 61-yard game-winner, and helped the team win Super Bowl LII. The Pro Bowler has also yet to miss a single postseason field-goal attempt, going 16 of 16 across six different playoff appearances.