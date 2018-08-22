Eagles vs. Browns odds: 'Thursday Night Football' picks from proven expert who's 10-4 on Philadelphia games

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL preseason kicks off when the Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football." The Browns are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Browns picks, you need to see what Stephen Oh has to say. Oh, a renowned data scientist and co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. He is focused on NFL picks right now and is on a remarkable 10-4 hot streak on spread picks for or against the Eagles. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

Eagles vs. Browns analysis from every possible angle.

Oh knows that Eagles coach Doug Pederson has said quarterback Nick Foles will play Thursday despite nursing a shoulder injury. How effective he'll be remains to be seen, as he was just 3 for 9 for 44 yards before exiting last week and also took three sacks. Carson Wentz (knee) hasn't been cleared to play and is still looking shaky for Week 1 of the regular season. Philadelphia also has Nate Sudfeld, who was 22 for 39 for 312 yards and three touchdowns against New England last week.

Two young Eagles stars on offense to keep an eye on are wide receiver Shelton Gibson and tight end Dallas Goedert. They're the team leaders in receiving yards, with Gibson averaging over 23 yards per catch.

Philadelphia is playing a Browns squad that has split its first two exhibition games but has excelled on defense. After a victory over the Giants, Cleveland dropped a 19-17 home decision to Buffalo. Over the first two contests, the Browns have allowed, on average, less than 300 yards and held opponents to just 4.4 yards per play.

Offensively, Cleveland has mustered 29 completions over the first two preseason contests. Rookie Baker Mayfield is completing just 55 percent of his passes, but has yet to throw an interception in his first 33 preseason attempts.

The Eagles haven't lost to Cleveland since Nov. 13, 1994. Since then, Philadelphia has taken the past five games in the series by an average of 10.8 points. And you have to go back 30 years since the Browns last knocked off the Eagles at home -- back when Cleveland's head coach was Marty Schottenheimer.

All of these circumstances have been evaluated and a critical stat determines which side of the spread should be favored.

Eagles vs. Browns analysis considers which critical stat determines the outcome.