The top seeds from both conferences will square off in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins in the 2023 NFL playoffs, beating New York by 31 points and San Francisco by 24. Kansas City has played a pair of one-score games, beating Jacksonville by a touchdown and Cincinnati on a last-second field goal.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Hurts has proven to be key to success for Philadelphia this season, as the team is 16-1 with him under center and lost both games he missed with a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns during the regular season with only six interceptions, which tied for fourth in the NFL. Hurts also did plenty of damage with his legs, running for 760 yards and 13 TDs, the second-most in the league among all players.

By rushing for his 15th score of the campaign in the Eagles' victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, Hurts broke the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season previously held by Cam Newton. His TD run versus the 49ers was Philadelphia's 39th overall this year, eclipsing the single-season mark by a team set in 1924 by the Frankford Yellow Jackets. Miles Sanders, who was fifth in the NFL with 1,269 rushing yards and eighth with 11 TD runs, scored twice on the ground against San Francisco, while Boston Scott has run for a touchdown in each of the Eagles' playoff games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City was the top-ranked offensive team during the regular season, averaging 413.6 yards and 29.2 points per game. The Chiefs' high-powered attack held up against some of the top defensive teams in the NFL, including a 44-point showing at San Francisco, which finished as the league's No. 1 defense. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season, completing 67.1% of his passes.

Mahomes put together an admirable performance in the AFC Championship, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns despite dealing with a high ankle sprain. He also came up with a key run in the final seconds to set up the game-winning field goal, answering questions about the health of his ankle. Kansas City has covered the spread in six straight games against NFC teams, while Philadelphia has only covered twice in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 49 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57? And which side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread to be all over in the 2023 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.