Two NFC East rivals will meet for the third time this season when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants collide in a Divisional Round game during the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday. The Eagles (14-3) beat the Giants (10-7-1) in both previous matchups this season, 48-22 in Week 14 and 22-16 in Week 18, and have won 11 of the last 13 matchups. No team has ever beaten New York three times in a single season. The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the NFC Championship Game to face the winner of 49ers vs. Cowboys.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.



Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Giants and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -7.5

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles led the league in sacks during the regular season (70)

NYG: Giants ranked fourth in rushing during the regular season (148.2 yards per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been nearly unbeatable with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. The Eagles are 14-1 in games started by the dual-threat quarterback this season and 0-2 in games started by someone else. They have not lost a game started by Hurts since falling to Washington in Week 10.

In addition, Philadelphia has arguably the best pass defense in the league. The Eagles allowed just 179.8 passing yards per game during the regular season, which led the NFL. In two games against New York this year, Philadelphia held the Giants to 168.0 passing yards per game, well below their season average of 185.7.

Why the Giants can cover

New York has an interior pass rush presence in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The 6-foot-4, 342-pound Lawrence set career-highs in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (seven) and quarterback hits (28) this season. According to Next Gen Stats, he has generated 29 pressures from zero-technique (lining up over center) this season, including the NFL playoffs 2023, which is the most in the NFL.

In addition, receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been a productive late-season find for the Giants. After being claimed by New York in November and playing his first game with the team in Week 10, the 24-year-old finished the regular season with four touchdown receptions, tied for the most on the team for the entire year. He also has five receiving touchdowns since Week 13, tied for the third most in the NFL over that time.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

Now, the model has broken down Giants vs. Eagles from every angle. The model is leaning Over the point total.



So who wins Giants vs. Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.