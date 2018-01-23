Eagles vs. Patriots odds: Super Bowl LII picks from expert who's 9-2 on New England games

The New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis. The Patriots are favored by five in Tom Brady's quest for ring No. 6, down from an open of 5.5.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48, unchanged from the open.

In the AFC Championship Game, he told SportsLine readers to pound the under, saying it was cashing in over 60 percent of his simulations. Sure enough, only 44 points were scored and Oh was dead on.

It wasn't some fluke either. That cash improved Oh to an impressive 9-2 on picks involving Bill Belichick's Patriots. Anyone who has followed his advice is way up at this point.

Oh knows that Super Bowl LII features two streaks involving the spread. On one side, New England has covered in 10 of its past 12 games.

They easily covered a 13.5-point line against the Titans in the divisional round before failing to cover last week against Jacksonville. And during the regular season, they went an impressive 11-5 against the spread.

On the other side, the underdog is 9-1 against the spread in the NFL playoffs and there has been at least one outright upset in every round. If you've been backing underdogs, you've seen sizable returns.

The Eagles alone have won twice as underdogs already. They beat the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point dogs and then convincingly beat the Minnesota Vikings, who were favored by a field goal. Philly is looking for its first Super Bowl title.

The Eagles are 12-6 against the spread since Week 1.

