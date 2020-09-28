It's been more than a month since the Baltimore Ravens released star safety Earl Thomas following a practice altercation with fellow safety Earl Clark. During that time, not a single team brought Thomas in for a visit or a workout. This week, that'll change. Per multiple reports, Thomas is visiting the Houston Texans this week, and he'll put in a workout with the team. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a deal "this week is more likely than not," but Thomas would first have to pass COVID protocols before signing a contract.

Thomas spent the first nine seasons of his career starring for the Seattle Seahawks, blossoming into arguably the best all-around safety in the game. He made the Pro Bowl six times and the All-Pro first team three times, won a Super Bowl, nearly won another, and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team as well.

Last season was his first in Baltimore, and in his return from a serious leg injury, Thomas returned once again to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player. He helped lead the Ravens to the best record in the league, though their season would eventually fall short of the ultimate goal. Apparently, Thomas had some friction in the locker room throughout that right, and that friction boiled over during training camp, leading to the Ravens releasing him shortly before the start of the 2020 season.

Thomas had long been rumored to be a target of the Dallas Cowboys, but they declined to meet his contract demands last offseason and despite hinting at a union on several occasions this year, apparently never brought him in for a meeting or workout. Instead, he seems likely to end up with the other Texas team, which can really use his help on the back end of the defense.