Eric Weddle: 'Sam Bradford has been paid more for nothing than anyone' in NFL history

With the Broncos set to sign Case Keenum and the Vikings ready to give Kirk Cousins a fully guaranteed three-year deal, the quarterback-needy Cardinals were left with few free-agent options. Which is why they'll reportedly give Sam Bradford a one-year, $20 million contract, including $15 million in guarantees.

Not a bad haul for a guy who appeared in two games last season for the Vikings, first because of a balky knee and then because Keenum had convincingly earned the starting job. Injuries have been a recurring theme in Bradford's eight NFL seasons; he's played in all 16 games once -- as a rookie -- and he missed the 2014 season recovering from a torn ACL. And yet, he has more than $114 million in career earnings (and counting), according to Spotrac.com.

We mention this because Bradford's impending deal with the Cardinals is the last straw for Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who took to Twitter to speak his mind:

So dumb. Bradford has been paid more for nothing than anyone in history of nfl — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 13, 2018

Weddle isn't wrong; Bradford is 34-45-1 in his career. And while quarterback wins don't mean much, winning 42 percent of the time while averaging more than $14 million a season suggests something has gone horribly wrong.

Then again, Weddle plays for a Ravens outfit that features one of the league's most anemic offenses and one that, truthfully, might be more effective with Bradford under center. Either way, Sharp Football's Warren Sharp presents this counterargument to Weddle's tweet:

You're not wrong. But a close #2 in "paid more for nothing" I present Joe Flacco since his rookie deal ended (2013):



• 5 yrs, $112M cash earnings

• Record: 39-37

• Out of 34 QBs w 1k attempts:

→ #33 in YPA w 6.5

→ #31 in RTG w 82.5

• Set to make another $75M the next 4 yrs https://t.co/j5bJkcUEPX — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 14, 2018

Worth noting: In 2016, when Bradford started 15 games for the Vikings, he ranked 16th in total value among quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, slightly above replacement level. Flacco? He ranked 30th.