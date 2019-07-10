Ex-Patriots star making deep run at 2019 World Series of Poker, has already outlasted more than 8,000 players

Former Patriots star Richard Seymour might be better at poker than he is at football.

After winning three Super Bowl rings in New England, Seymour is now on the verge of possibly adding another piece of coveted jewelry to his personal collection: A diamond bracelet, which will be given to the winner of the Main Event at the 2019 World Series of Poker.

After four days of poker in Las Vegas, Seymour has put himself in a position to possibly win the entire thing. The former Patriots defensive lineman ended Tuesday's action with 2.75 million chips, which was the 35th highest chip total of any player. Seymour went into Tuesday with 2.5 million and was able to add 150,000 to his chip total over the course of the day.

Be sure to catch exclusive streaming of WSOP action on CBS All Access. Reigning Player of the Year Shaun Deeb is leading the Little One for One Drop, which concludes with a final table on CBS All Access Thursday.

Just one of 354 players left standing in the tournament entering Wednesday, he remains in the top 40 after further competition. To put that in perspective, there were a total of 8,569 entrants into this year's Main Event, which means Seymour has already outlasted 8,215 players, more than 95 percent of the field. With his chip stack, Seymour is just about 770,000 out of the top nine, which is an important number at the main event, because only nine players make the final table.

If Seymour can make it to the final table, not only would he have a chance to take home a diamond bracelet, but he'd also have a shot at winning the $10 million in prize money that will be handed out to the winner of the main event.

Seymour pulled in a total of $89.5 million during his 12-year playing career, which included seven trips to the Pro Bowl. The 2001 first-round pick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Raiders and spending four years in Oakland (2009-12).

As for his poker career, Seymour is no slouch. Heading into this year's main event, he had already collected nearly $600,000 in winnings.

Although Seymour is within striking range of the top-9, he's going to have make a huge move to catch current chip leader Dean Morrone. Morrone will be going into Wednesday's action with $4.98 million in chips, which is nearly $1 million more than the second-highest chip total of $4,04 million, which belongs to Lars Bonding.

The current top-10 chip count looks like this:

1. Dean Monroe (Canada): 4.98 million

2. Lars Bonding (Denmark): 4.04 million

3. Michael Messick (USA): 3.93 million

4. Warwick Mirzikinian (Australia): 3.90 million

5. Henrik Hecklen (Denmark): 3.86 million

6. Mihai Manole (Romania): 3.78 million

7. Robert Heidorn (England): 3.70 million

8. Sean Mills (England): 3.69 million

9. Christopher Wynkoop (USA): 3.56 million

10. Andrew Brokos (USA): 3.52 million

...

35. Richard Seymour (USA): 2.75 million

You can check out the updated chip count at the end of Wednesday's action by clicking here. You can also catch live, exclusive streaming of all the action at the 2019 WSOP by clicking here and heading to CBS All Access.