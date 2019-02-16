Ex-Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie joins Dolphins front office as senior personnel executive

It did not take Reggie McKenzie all that long to find himself a new job. The former Oakland Raiders general manager, who was fired in early December after nearly seven years with the team, has landed with the Miami Dolphins. According to a report from the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, McKenzie will take on a senior role in the personnel department in Miami.

It was widely assumed that McKenzie was not long for Oakland after the Raiders handed Jon Gruden a 10-year, $100 million contract last offseason, and despite the duo publicly professing that they had a good relationship, that never appeared to be the case. After the team traded Khalil Mack to the Bears and Amari Cooper to the Cowboys and struggled to win games, McKenzie was fired in December. He has since been replaced by former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock.

Earlier in his tenure, McKenzie had widely been credited with a successful rebuild of the Raiders, tearing down a previously dreadful roster and using a ton of cap space and draft picks to land the core of a team that finished 12-4 in 2016. (McKenzie was named Executive of the Year following that season.) Derek Carr was injured down the stretch of that season, though, and the Raiders lost in the playoffs and have struggled ever since.

Prior to joining the Raiders, McKenzie spent a long time with the Green Bay Packers, beginning his career as a scout and working his way up to director of football operations, where he worked under Ron Wolf and then Ted Thompson. His work there led to his getting the job in Oakland, and that overall body of work presumably led to his hiring in Miami, where he'll work in general manager Chris Grier's front office.