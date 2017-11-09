Ezekiel Elliott suspended again after court denies request for injunction

The pendulum has swung back the other way and Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again, after the Second Circuit court in New York denied Elliott's request for an emergency injunction pending his appeal.

Elliott is now suspended for the next six games, beginning immediately in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys running back will miss the next six games, but it is possible that he could be back on the field sooner, pending his appeal before the Second Circuit.

On Nov. 3, Elliott was granted a temporary stay of the suspension leading up to Thursday's hearing on whether or not Elliott would receive an injunction. That was today's hearing, and Zeke was denied the injunction, which means the stay was lifted.

In layman's terms: he is now suspended again.

The court also ordered that Elliott would be granted an expedited appeal and that the Clerk of Court would set the expedited appeal as soon as available.

As far as playing on Sunday, Elliott could try and hear an en banc hearing (which would be the full panel of Second Circuit judges), but it is unlikely he could have that granted before Sunday. Additionally, he could appeal to the Supreme Court, but, again, it is highly unlikely that he could receive some kind of emergency stay from the Supreme Court.

Barring either one of those emergency options or Elliott winning the expedited appeal within the next six weeks, Elliott will next be eligible to play for the Cowboys on Dec. 24 when they play the Seahawks in Week 16.