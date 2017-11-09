Ezekiel Elliott suspended again after court denies request for injunction
The Cowboys running back is suspended once again in a never-ending saga
The pendulum has swung back the other way and Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again, after the Second Circuit court in New York denied Elliott's request for an emergency injunction pending his appeal.
Elliott is now suspended for the next six games, beginning immediately in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cowboys running back will miss the next six games, but it is possible that he could be back on the field sooner, pending his appeal before the Second Circuit.
On Nov. 3, Elliott was granted a temporary stay of the suspension leading up to Thursday's hearing on whether or not Elliott would receive an injunction. That was today's hearing, and Zeke was denied the injunction, which means the stay was lifted.
In layman's terms: he is now suspended again.
The court also ordered that Elliott would be granted an expedited appeal and that the Clerk of Court would set the expedited appeal as soon as available.
As far as playing on Sunday, Elliott could try and hear an en banc hearing (which would be the full panel of Second Circuit judges), but it is unlikely he could have that granted before Sunday. Additionally, he could appeal to the Supreme Court, but, again, it is highly unlikely that he could receive some kind of emergency stay from the Supreme Court.
Barring either one of those emergency options or Elliott winning the expedited appeal within the next six weeks, Elliott will next be eligible to play for the Cowboys on Dec. 24 when they play the Seahawks in Week 16.
-
Lesnar once suplexed a Chiefs player
While in the NFL, the pro wrestler and WWE star ended a training camp fight with a deadly...
-
NFL: 'Nonsense' Goodell mad at Jerry
The commissioner and the Cowboys owner continue to do battle
-
Earl Thomas out vs. Cardinals on TNF
Thomas will miss his second consecutive game with the injury due to the short week
-
49ers could be eliminated in Week 10
The 49ers can make history -- and not the good kind -- with a loss on Sunday to the one-win...
-
Marshawn Lynch house almost burned down
The Chiefs corner was staying with Beast Mode and fell asleep while cooking
-
NFL odds and picks, Week 10: Rams roll
Our computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
Add a Comment