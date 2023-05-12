The Atlanta Falcons are working on adding talent to their wide receiver room, and they will reportedly host a former second-round pick at rookie minicamp this weekend. Per Fox Sports, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will try out for the Falcons' roster.

Arcega-Whiteside, who was born in Spain, was selected by the Eagles with the No. 57 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In his senior season in 2018, he caught 63 passes for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. The big target was appreciated for his size at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, and basketball-like approach with the ball in the air, especially in the red zone. But Arcega-Whiteside didn't find huge success at the next level.

Arcega-Whiteside caught 10 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season, four catches for 85 yards in 2020 and two catches for 36 yards in 2021. He attempted to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end last offseason, but was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He did not play a game for Seattle.

Just 26-years-old, Arcega-Whiteside could still have potential. Making the roster won't be easy, however, as the Falcons currently have 12 wide receivers on roster. Arthur Smith's group is headlined by Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.