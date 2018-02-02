Falcons owner on Patriots' 283-diamond Super Bowl ring: 'It kind of pissed me off'
Arthur Blank is not a big fan of the ring the Patriots had made after Super Bowl LI
After the Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history last February, Robert Kraft decided he wanted to commemorate the win by having the most expensive Super Bowl ring in NFL history designed.
Since the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons, Kraft did what any billionaire owner would do: He had a Super Bowl ring designed that contained 283 diamonds in each individual ring. If that sounds like a lot, that's because it is. A total of 14,999 diamonds were used just to produce the rings for the team's 53-man roster, and there were thousands more used to produce the rings for the team's coaching staff, support staff and anyone else the Patriots decided to give a ring to.
Although the Patriots definitely seemed to love their new piece of bling when it was unveiled in June, at least one person does not love New England's Super Bowl LI rings, and that person would be Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
Obviously, you would expect Blank to hate the ring because his team blew a giant lead, but he doesn't just hate the ring, he apparently loathes it. During a recent interview with the New York Times, the normally mild-mannered Blank said the ring "pissed him off."
"I said to Robert, 'You didn't have to do the 28-3 in the ring,'" Blank said. "It kind of pissed me off."
It seems the rest of the team kind of feels the same way. Over the summer, CBSSports.com's senior NFL writer, Pete Prisco, asked several players how they felt about the ring, and let's just say they didn't seem to like it.
If Blank and the Falcons didn't want to see the Patriots design a gaudy ring, then they shouldn't have blown a giant lead. It's really that simple.
Anyway, the ring could be old news by Sunday night, because if the Patriots beat the Eagles, Kraft will get his design team started on ring No. 6 for his franchise.
