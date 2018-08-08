Falcons player gets surprise at training camp with Gatorade bath gender reveal

The Gatorade bath is no longer just for Super Bowl-winning coaches, it's also now a fun way to find out the gender of your new baby.

After the Falcons held their training camp practice on Wednesday, the team had everyone stick around for a special gender reveal involving offensive lineman Andy Levitre and his wife, Katie. Based on videos I've seen around the internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant is the gender reveal, and the Levitres definitely had fun during their reveal.

To find out the gender of the baby, several Falcons players dumped Gatorade all over Levitre.

IT'S A BOY.

According to Katie's Instagram page, the baby is due Feb. 4, the day after the Super Bowl, so that could be a big weekend for the Levitre family, especially since the Super Bowl is in Atlanta, and assuming things don't go the way they went the last time the Falcons were in the Super Bowl.

By the way, if you're looking to get rich, starting a business that comes up with gender reveal ideas would probably make millions, and that's because gender reveals seems to be taking over the country. Now, I'm not saying that people are getting pregnant just to have gender reveals, but these things are everywhere now.

In the NFL alone, we've seen several over the past few months, including Kirk Cousins and his target-related reveal.

Not to mention, there was also Rams special teams coach John Fassel, who had a few players help him out with his reveal.

And let's not forget about the "Philly Special" gender reveal from last month.

They ran the Philly Special for this gender reveal 🦅 (via @DonnyFootball93) pic.twitter.com/U1wHd0Hj7k — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2018

Part of the challenge of the gender reveal is trying to come up with a unique idea, so if any other NFL players are thinking about doing a public gender reveal, they're going to have to top these ideas.