Rams kicker helps special teams coach pull off spectacular gender reveal

If you've ever been an expecting parent, then you already know that half the fun of the pregnancy is the gender reveal. OK, that's probably a slight exaggeration, but gender reveals have become a big deal these days.

From blue cakes to pink piñatas to confetti-filled balloons, expecting parents have been coming up with all sorts of news ways to learn the gender of their soon-to-be born baby. Part of the challenge of the gender reveal is trying to come up with a unique idea and that's exactly what Rams special teams coach John Fassel did this week.

Fassel and his wife, Elizabeth, are currently expecting their third child, so they decided to try and pull off what might go down as the greatest football-related gender reveal of all-time. To figure out what the sex of their baby is going to be, they had a football filled up with sand (Pink for girl, blue for boy). After that, a few special teams players decided to step-in and help their position coach.

Long snapper Jake McQuaide, holder Johnny Hekker and kicker Greg Zuerlein lined up for a field goal, and that's when the reveal happened.

IT'S A GIRL.

Of course, that probably didn't come as any surprise to the Fassels. John and Elizabeth have two younger children together and both of them are girls. Fassel and his family will now have roughly four weeks to start planning for the new baby since the Rams don't begin practicing again until rookies report for training camp on July 23.