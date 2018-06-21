2018 NFL training camps: Here are the dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams

Find out when your favorite team will be kicking off training camp this year

If you have a calendar near you, you might want to go ahead and mark it for July 11, because that's when we can officially put the NFL's offseason drama behind us and start talking about training camp.  

The NFL unveiled the training-camp schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday and the first team to report this year will be the Ravens, who will be having their rookies check-in on July 11, so get ready for some actual football. The Ravens' veterans will join the rookies on July 18. 

Under league rules, teams can have their rookies report to camp up to one week before their veterans. 

Although rules stipulate that rookies can't report until July 18 this year, the Ravens and Bears are allowed to have their players report earlier than that, since they'll be playing in the Hall of Fame game. The Bears will have their rookies report on July 16 followed by their veterans on July 19. 

Every other NFL team that's not Baltimore or Chicago will have their rookies report sometime between July 18 and July 27. As for veterans of the 30 other teams, their reporting dates will fall somewhere between July 25 and July 27. 

The last group to report to camp this year will be the veterans who play for the Broncos, Chargers, Cardinals or Rams. Those four teams aren't asking their veterans to report until July 27. The Chargers rookies will be the last batch of rookies to report to camp, as they also don't have to check-in until July 27. 

The NFL preseason will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 2 with the Ravens facing the Bears in the Hall of Fame Game, which will be played in Canton, Ohio. The preseason will come to an end exactly four weeks later on Aug. 30.

Following the preseason, the NFL will hold its one and only cutdown day of 2018 on Sept. 1. Although there had been two cutdown days in the past (from 90 players to 75, then 75 to 53), the league changed the rules prior to the 2017 season, and now there will only be one giant cutdown where teams will go from 90 to 53 players on their roster. 

As for training camp, you can see the reporting dates for each team below. Keep in mind that each team's first official practice is generally held the day after veterans report.

AFC
TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, MD 7/11 7/18
Buffalo Bills St. John Fisher College Pittsford, NY 7/25 7/25
Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH 7/23 7/25
Cleveland Browns Browns Training Complex Berea, OH 7/25 7/25
Denver Broncos UC Health training Center Englewood, CO 7/24 7/27
Houston Texans The GreenbrierWhite Sulphur Springs, WV 7/25 7/25
Indianapolis Colts Grand ParkWestfield, IN 7/22 7/25
Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 7/18 7/25
Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, MO 7/22 7/25
L.A. ChargersJack Hammett Sports ComplexCosta Mesa, CA7/277/27
Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Facility Davie, FL 7/18 7/25
New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA 7/22 7/25
N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training CenterFlorham, NY 7/24 7/26
Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Marriott Napa, CA 7/23 7/26
Pittsburgh Steelers Saint Vincent College Latrobe, PA 7/24 7/25
Tennessee Titans Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, TN 7/22 7/25
NFC
TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Arizona Cardinals University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, AZ 7/22 7/27
Atlanta Falcons Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA 7/23 7/26
Carolina Panthers Wofford College Spartanburg, SC 7/25 7/25
Chicago Bears Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais, IL 7/16 7/19
Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, CA 7/25 7/25
Detroit Lions Lions Training Facility Allen Park, MI 7/19 7/26
Green Bay Packers St. Norbert College Green Bay, WI 7/25 7/25
L.A. RamsUniversity of California-IrvineIrvine, CA7/237/25
Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance CenterEagan, MN 7/24 7/27
New Orleans Saints Saints Training FacilityMetairie, LA 7/18 7/25
N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center East Rutherford, NJ 7/22 7/25
Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, PA 7/25 7/25
San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, CA 7/25 7/25
Seattle Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, WA 7/25 7/25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers One Buccaneer Place Tampa, FL 7/23 7/25
Washington Redskins Bon Secours Training Center Richmond, VA 7/25 7/25
