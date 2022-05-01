With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, all 32 teams have begun the process of signing undrafted free agents. There are several interesting undrafted players that will be fun to keep an eye on, and the Atlanta Falcons have signed two of them.

Shortly after Mr. Irrelevant was announced in Las Vegas, the Falcons signed former Boston College offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel -- who is the son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Tyler -- who tweeted about the signing -- likely has a relationship with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who served under Mike as a tight ends coach and then offensive coordinator for three total seasons. Tyler was a three-star recruit out of Houston Texas, per 247Sports, and committed to play for the Eagles.

In 2020, Vrabel was an All-ACC honorable mention, as he played all 785 offensive snaps across 11 games at left tackle for an offense that rushed for 1,119 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, per Boston College's official website. If you're thinking Smith stole Vrabel away from his father, the elder Vrabel actually said that he wasn't interested in coaching his own son.

The Falcons are really going all out with some of these undrafted free agents, as ESPN reported that they had also signed former Maryland lacrosse star turned Division II championship quarterback Jared Bernhardt to try out as a returner. He won the Tewaaraton Award, which is given to the best player in college lacrosse, and then transferred and led the Ferris State Bulldogs to an undefeated season and a Division II national championship.