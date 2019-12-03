Flutie Flakes are returning as Bills set to honor Doug Flutie at game against Ravens
It's been 20 years
The 9-3 Buffalo Bills will host the 10-2 Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on Sunday but what's possibly even bigger than the key matchups in the game is the revival of an old classic that will come along with it.
That's right, we are talking about Flutie Flakes.
This season marks 20 years since the original release of the iconic cereal named after Bills QB Doug Flutie. With the 20th anniversary and Flutie being honored as the "Legend of the Game" in Buffalo this weekend, it is the perfect time to bring back the cereal.
Portions of proceeds from the product's re-launch will benefit the quarterback's charity, The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, according to USA Today.
According to a statement from the foundation, fans at New Era Field fans will be able to buy boxes of the cereal and shirts that include the logo. As an extra bonus, the quarterback will be signing the products for fans at the game.
Next week, the cereal will go on sale at Wegmans locations and will then hit the shelves of Wal-Marts and FYE stores. The cereal will also be available online here, starting next week.
Back when these now-famous Flutie Flakes first went on sale in 1998, 2.3 million boxes were sold, according to ESPN. That's a lot of flakes.
This is the first time Flutie will be back at Orchard Park for anything to do with football in two decades.
"I haven't been back to Buffalo, really, for anything football-related, in 20 years," Flutie told ESPN. "I've gone to Jim Kelly's golf tournament, hung out, done a couple things, but it's really cool to be asked to come back 20 years later."
