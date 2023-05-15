With the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, teams are looking to fill the remaining holes on their roster, and the veterans who went unsigned during the early portion of free agency are looking for new homes.

This week, former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who had previously played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams as well, is taking a visit to Las Vegas to meet with the Raiders, according to The Athletic.

Peters, who missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and turned 30 earlier this year, is coming off a 2022 campaign during which he totaled a career-low one interception and six passes defensed. Known as a ball-hawk for most of his career, it was somewhat surprising to see him get his hands on passes so relatively infrequently.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peters' coverage grades were right around where they were in previous seasons, but he allowed career-highs in completion percentage (71%) and touchdown rate on throws in his direction. In Year 2 off the ACL tear it's possible he could bounce back, as that tends to happen with players who suffer that injury.

Las Vegas' cornerback depth chart could use the infusion of talent, as there is not much in the way of top-end cover skills currently on the roster. Peters likes to gamble for interceptions and sometimes it gets him burned, but forcing takeaways could help the Raiders overcome their relative lack of shutdown cover-men, if they bring him into the fold.