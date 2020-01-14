Former Bengals star Chad Johnson will apparently be trying out for XFL, but not at receiver
Chad Johnson might be returning to football this year
After nearly eight years away from football, it appears that Chad Johnson is planning on making a return to the sport, only this time around, he's hoping to play a different position.
The former Bengals receiver has apparently accepted a tryout offer from the XFL, and here's the twist: Instead of trying out as a wide receiver, the 42-year-old formerly known as Ochocinco is going to try and earn a spot in the new league as a kicker.
Johnson tweeted out on Tuesday that he's got a tryout scheduled in Houston on Jan. 20.
One thing that's not clear is whether or not Johnson is trying out for a specific team or if he's just trying out for the league in general. All eight teams are currently in Houston for training camp, which means that every team in the league will presumably be at the tryout to watch Johnson kick. The XFL's first training camp kicked off on Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 22.
Although the idea of a six-time Pro Bowl receiver making a position switch to kicker might sound crazy, if there's one player who could pull it off, it's Johnson. Back in December, the former Bengals player shared a video that showed him kicking what appeared to be a 60-yard field goal.
Sure kicking a field goal in practice isn't the same as making a kick in a game, but that doesn't mean Johnson can't do it.
One reason this could work out for him is that he's already kicked in a live football game before. During the 2009 preseason, Johnson kicked an extra point during a game against the Patriots.
If Johnson can land a spot on an XFL roster, he would only have roughly three weeks to get acquainted with his new team, and that's because the league's inaugural season kicks off on Feb. 8.
Johnson spent 11 seasons in the NFL with nine of those coming with the Bengals one of them coming with the Patriots.
One thing Johnson will have to keep in mind during his tryout is that kicking in the XFL is nothing like kicking in the NFL. For one, the two leagues have completely different rules. In the XFL, there are no extra points, which means kickers are only good for two things: Kickoffs and field goals. (After a touchdown in the XFL, the scoring team will have the option of running a play from the 2, 5, or 10-yard line, which will be worth 1, 2, or 3 points. No kicking plays will be allowed).
The kickoff play is also different, and that's because, not only does kicker have to kickoff from the 25-yard line, but the ball has to land between the opponent's 20-yard line and the end zone. Out of bounds kicks and kicks that fall short of the 20-yard line will result in an illegal procedure penalty, which will take the ball all the way out to the kicking team's 45-yard line (You can read more about all the weird new rules in the XFL by clicking here).
If Johnson has a good tryout, the league should think about signing him, even if he's not necessarily the best kicking option available. Johnson would bring in a lot of free publicity for the first-year league, which is exactly what the XFL should be shooting for, especially since the league only lasted a single season during its first go-around in 2001.
If Ocho does land a roster spot in the XFL, it appears that his next goal will be to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady needs more than McDaniels in 2020
Tom Brady will need more than Josh McDaniels in 2020
-
Walmart employees spend Mack's donation
Walmart admitted to the wrongdoing
-
Draft: Burrow's elite skills on display
How did the 2020 NFL draft prospects look in the national title game? Let's break it down
-
How the Packers reached NFC title game
Green Bay's aggressive offseason spent revamping their defense has paid off
-
Refs named for AFC-NFC title games
Here's a look at the referees for both the AFC and NFC title games
-
Giants interview familar face for OC
The Giants reportedly have interviewed a coach from the former regime for the position of offensive...
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game