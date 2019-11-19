XFL reveals official 2020 training camp dates, location for all eight teams
Things are quickly beginning to solidify as the XFL looks to reboot the league successfully in 2020
With all eyes on the second half of the NFL season, and with the defunct Alliance of American Football now in the rearview, the XFL is hoping to capitalize on the failure of the latter while avoiding stepping on the toes of the former. The year 2020 will mark Vince McMahon's second attempt at establishing the league as an offseason football option for football fans, and they continue to make strides toward their inaugural season.
Having already released the entire schedule for all eight teams, the next stage is to identify when and where training camp will be held, and they can now check that box on their list of to-do's. The XFL officially announced all eight teams will hold training camp in Houston, Texas from January 4-22, and it'll feature upwards of 1,000 players prepping for a mulligan season.
Training camp is expected to spur nearly $7 million in revenue for the City of Houston, and Mayor Sylvester Turner couldn't be more thrilled with the league's decision to centralize camp in South Texas.
"Houston is a sports town," said Turner, via press release. "We have great fans and we support our teams. The XFL made the right call when it chose the city as the home of the Roughnecks, and now, I am even more excited that all eight XFL teams and nearly 1,000 representatives will come to the Houston area for their training camps in January 2020. I'm confident this will generate a great deal of fan excitement and interest in the new football league."
Janis Burke, CEO of Harris County, agrees wholeheartedly.
"We've been involved since the initial proposal to the XFL and for me and my team to see it through and get to this point is incredible,'' Burke said. "We're thrilled to have all eight teams starting off here in Houston and equally as thrilled that the fans will get to share in the launch of this new league. They're bringing a new exciting brand of football to a city that loves the game, and we're proud that we were able to play a part in it."
Here's where each team will be located as they train in January.
|Team
|Facility
|Partner Organizations
Dallas Renegades
Darrell Tully Stadium
Spring Branch ISD Houston Christian School (for weight training)
DC Defenders
Rice Stadium
Rice University
Houston Roughnecks
TDECU Stadium
University of Houston
Los Angeles Wildcats
Alexander Durley Stadium
Texas Southern University
New York Guardians
Husky Stadium
Houston Baptist University
St. Louis BattleHawks
W.W. Thorne Stadium
Aldine ISD St. Pius X (for weight training)
Seattle Dragons
Delmar Stadium
Houston ISD O Athletik (for weight training)
Tampa Bay Vipers
George Turner Stadium
Humble ISD
Things look to be going as planned for the XFL, but they still have work to do to ensure they be a viable and long-running developmental league for the NFL.
They're off to a good start, though, and many believe they may be able to stick around this time. For league commissioner Oliver Luck, a key asset in seeing that happen will be partnerships, and not simply with networks and advertisers, but also with the aforementioned establishments in Houston that will host training camp for the players.
"Everyone at the XFL is grateful to each of the area college and high school athletic directors who have helped make this a reality," Luck said. "We are excited to welcome our teams to Houston and benefit from these world-class facilities as we prepare for kickoff on February 8, 2020."
-
XFL player leaves over salary issues
Issues are already arising with the XFL
-
XFL releases 2020 schedule for all teams
Where the AAF failed, the XFL is hoping to succeed when the NFL wraps up this season
-
XFL announces Tier 1 QBs for first year
The XFL designated their eight quarterbacks prior to the league's inaugural draft
-
Here's how much XFL players will make
The revived league reportedly alerted agents of prospective players of its 2020 salary expectations
-
XFL GM says he wouldn't sign Manziel
If 'Johnny Football' finds a home in the revived league, it doesn't look like it'll be in Dallas
-
Grading new XFL names, logos
Can anyone explain the difference between Guardians and Defenders? Anyone at all?