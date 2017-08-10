Former Colts first-round pick considering running for Congress in Ohio

At least one AFC general manager thinks Peyton Manning will be President of the United States one day. And in the spring, there was speculation that the future Hall of Famer would run for Lamar Alexander's senate seat in 2020.

Manning has said he has "no interest" in politics, even though he received votes as a write-in candidate in Indiana during the 2016 presidential election.

But there's good news for diehard Colts fans who like their politicians to be former players: Another Colts first-round pick is considering a political career. Specifically, the team's first selection in 2007, wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez, recently met with the National Republican Congressional Committee and expressed interest in running for office, reports Cleveland.com's Andrew Tobias.

Gonzalez, who starred at Cleveland's St. Ignatius High School and later Ohio State would run in Ohio's 16th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who won't seek reelection because he is running for governor.

Gonzalez, 32, played for the Colts from 2007-11 and finished his career with 99 receptions for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned his MBA from Stanford in 2014. Tobias reports that Gonzalez recently left his job in California to return to Ohio.